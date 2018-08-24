Now, Swipe Your Metro Card To Pay For All DTC, Cluster Bus Rides In Delhi

The Delhi Metro card will now work in Delhi DTC and cluster buses as well.

The AAP-led Delhi government today announced that Delhi Metro Cards will now be valid on all DTC and cluster buses. This means that commuters will be able to change between various modes of public transport using the Delhi metro card and travel seamlessly across the city from August 24.

Tagging Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi posted on Twitter, "Great News For Delhites... Metro card is now valid on all DTC and Cluster Buses."



It also said that "Metro cards will now be available at all DTC pass sections".

Delhi has around 3,900 DTC and over 1,600 cluster buses and the Delhi metro card would now become a 'common mobility card' that would allow hassle-free travel in Delhi.

Common mobility card had been proposed during the 2010 Commonwealth Games but the project did not take off due to financial reasons. Its pilot project was launched by the Aam Aadmi Party earlier in January.

As part of strengthening public transport system, the AAP government has chalked out a plan to buy 3,000 new buses till December this year, install CCTV cameras and wi-fi services in buses.



CCTV cameras have been installed in over 200 DTC buses so far.