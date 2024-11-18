'Kailash Gahlot Is A Free Man, Can Go Wherever He Wants': Arvind Kejriwal

Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP citing concerns about the party's direction.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot who resigned from the party and joined the BJP is a free man and "could go wherever he wants."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "He is free; he can go wherever he wants."

Mr Gahlot, who held the who held the Transport portfolio in the Delhi government joined the BJP office in the national capital, a day after stepping down from AAP and his ministerial position.

His resignation comes ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal is "scared" following Mr Gahlot's resignation. "This means it is clear that Kailash Gahlot can expose a lot of secrets. That is why the national convenor and former CM didn't answer questions, and an MLA attempted to answer it. This clearly shows that Kejriwal is scared and is dodging questions. What are the secrets hidden in the heart and mind of Kailash Gahlot that Arvind Kejriwal is scared of coming out in the open?"

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized Kejriwal's alleged treatment of party members. "It is not surpirsing for us, given the way Arvind Kejriwal behaves with his colleagues. Not all people can compromise with their self-respect. Others like Manish Sisodia are neck-deep in scams and have nowhere else to go. They are forced to stay back in AAP. The honest people in AAP are neither able to work nor protect their self-respect," Dikshit said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of pressuring Mr Gahlot into quitting. "The BJP conducted ED and income tax raids on him for several days and accused him of corruption worth Rs 112 crore. Pressure was created on him, leaving him no option but to join the BJP," Singh claimed.

Delhi Chief Minister accepted his resignation ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

