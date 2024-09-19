No Water Supply In Parts Of Delhi For 12 Hours On Friday Due To Repair Work

Residents of affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water: Jal Board (Representational)

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said.

According to a statement issued, the affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, parts of cantonment areas, and adjoining areas under NDMC and south Delhi.

"Due to the repair of leakage in 500 mm dia Rising Main emanating from Chandrawal Water Works inside premises of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, drinking water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on September 20 from 11 am onwards due to shutdown of Chandrawal Water Work," the statement said. Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said.

According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room.

