No Slum Will Be Demolished In Delhi, Says Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday asserted that the BJP government is committed to the development of the slums in the national capital and assured that no slums in the city will be demolished.

Speaking to persons during her visit to a slum, CM Gupta said that the government is building all these facilities, including drains, toilets and parks for slum dwellers.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "I have just come to a slum area where we are laying sewer lines and I want to give a message to all the slum dwellers of Delhi that these people who are in shock that the government has not completed 100 days and so much work is going on… pic.twitter.com/A38TOqzsGW — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

"I have just come to a slum area where we are laying sewer lines and I want to give a message to all the slum dwellers of Delhi that these people who are in shock that the government has not completed 100 days and so much work is going on continuously are circulating some lists in WhatsApp groups as part of a conspiracy that slums will be demolished. not even one slum settlement, not even one slum colony of Delhi, is going to be demolished. We have kept a budget of Rs 700 crores for different kinds of work to be done in the slums here to provide all these facilities like drains, toilets, bathrooms and parks for children, we are investing crores of rupees in every slum area," CM Gupta said.

"The government is working in the interest of the people, in the interest of the slum dwellers. Yamuna ji should be cleaned, and we are working on this goal," she added.

The Delhi CM further stated that the government has appointed responsible officers for every waterlogging point in the national capital, and strict actions will be taken in case they fail to fulfil their responsibility.

"...In the meeting held last month, we appointed responsible officers for every waterlogging point. This time, when there was waterlogging on Minto Bridge, the responsibility of the officer was fixed, and that officer was suspended for not fulfilling his responsibility," CM Gupta added.

Highlighting her 100 days of work in her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, after assuming office, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Today, it has been almost 100 days since I became the MLA of this assembly constituency (Shalimar Bagh). On the 30th, our government will complete 100 days. So today, I have a report card of 100 days in my hand."

