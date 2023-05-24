No Phone Signal In Delhi Tunnel, Injured Teen Dies After SOS Call Delay

The 1.3 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel was inaugurated last year. (File)

A teenager, injured in a bike accident in Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, died following a delay in reaching the hospital due to a connectivity issue inside the 1.3 km long tunnel.

The incident occurred Monday night when 19-year-old Rajan Rai, who was returning from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, met with an accident inside the tunnel, the police said. Due to a poor connectivity issue inside the tunnel, the passersby could not make a distress call to the police, which caused a delay in the emergency services to reach on time.

Rajan Rai suffered serious head injuries after his helmet was completely damaged in the accident. The teenager was rushed to the Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he died during the treatment, the police said.

The victim's family has now decided to take legal action as an emergency couldn't get through inside the tunnel due to poor connectivity, sources said.

The tunnel is said to be equipped with facilities for smooth movement of traffic and has a smart fire management system, digitally controlled CCTVs, etc.

The 1.3 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel was inaugurated last year and is a part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project which includes the main tunnel and five underpasses.