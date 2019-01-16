No Invite For Delhi Lawmakers For President's 'At Home', AAP Leader Upset

"Long tradition of inviting Delhi MLAs has been discontinued," AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj took to Twitter to express disappointment over party members not being invited for the Republic Day reception hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind since he took over in 2017.

"Long tradition of Delhi MLAs invited to 'at-home' reception hosted by President of India has been discontinued by President Kovindji. The last invite to Delhi MLAs was in 2017," Mr Bharadwaj tweeted along with a photo of the last invite.

"Does this suit the President? Since Kovindji became the President, he ended the age-old tradition," the AAP spokesperson tweeted in Hindi.

Mr Bhardwaj had made similar remarks last year over the Independence Day function. "I don't think Rashtrapati Bhavan can be influenced by the politics of Modiji. There must be some other genuine reason to break the long-standing tradition and stop inviting MLAs of Delhi," he had said.

Long tradition of Delhi MLAs invited to "AT-HOME" reception hosted by President of India has been discontinued by @rashtrapatibhvn Kovind ji.



Last invite to Delhi MLAs was on 26 Jan 2017, and then Shri Kovind became President on 14 July 2017. pic.twitter.com/lRFGcJleiJ - Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 16, 2019

"After Kovindji became President, the three-decade old tradition has been broken. Inviting CM or leader of Opposition is different. Why are Delhi MLAs being humiliated," he asked.