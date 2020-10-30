9-Year-Old Dies After Piece Of Steel Placed Over Firecracker Hits Him: Police

Investigation into the matter is underway, the police said. (File)

A nine-year-old boy died in northwest Delhi after a portion of a steel glass, with which he had allegedly covered a firecracker after lighting it, got stuck in his chest following the explosion, the police said today. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The boy has been identified as Prince, a student of class 2, they said.

"The boy took a firecracker and after igniting it placed a steel glass over it. When the firecracker exploded, a portion of the steel glass got stuck his body and he died," a senior police officer said.

Investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

Indrajeet Kumar, the maternal uncle of Prince, said he was at his shop when the incident took place. "Prince placed a steel glass over a firecracker, but it did not explode. When he went close to check, it suddenly exploded and a portion of the glass got stuck in his chest," Mr Kumar said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Mr Kumar said.

The doctors told us that the portion of steel apparently cut one of the veins and he died due to excessive bleeding, he said.

Prince's father Ramiqbal Das works at a private organisation in the national capital. The family hails from Darbhanga district in Bihar, he said.

At the time of the incident, his father was at work and his mother was in the fields.

"Police came and spoke to us regarding the incident. We do not suspect any foul play," Mr Kumar said. Prince was Mr Das's eldest son and had turned nine on October 22.