Nigerian Woman Caught Smuggling Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore At Delhi Airport

Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Delhi Airport.

A Nigerian woman has been arrested for smuggling into the country heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, a customs official said on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Lagos via Doha on Monday.

Around four kg of heroin, valued at Rs 30 crore, which was concealed inside cavities of a bag was recovered from her possession, the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic was seized, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)