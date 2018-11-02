Delhi Traffic Cops Rescue Abandoned Newborn, Dogs Were Roaming Nearby

The baby was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for medical care.

Three Delhi Traffic Police officials were on duty at Africa Avenue Road on Wednesday when they heard a baby crying in the bushes. On reaching the spot, they were startled to find some dogs roaming around an abandoned newborn girl.

The traffic officials immediately informed the Delhi Police Control Room and the rushed the baby to Safdarjung Hospital for medical care. The baby is doing fine now, say doctors.

The baby was rescued at around 4 PM by traffic police officials Anil, Amar Singh and Parveen, who were regulating traffic near RK Khanna Tennis Stadium.

A case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (Exposure and abandonment of child) has been registered at the Safdarjung Police Station.