Baby, Found Alive In Plastic Bag After Hospital Error, Dies 6 Days Later

On November 30, the twins were being taken for burial when a movement in one of the packages shocked the family. When the wrapping was opened, the baby boy was found breathing and squirming.



The Max Hospital at Shalimar Bagh in north Delhi is under scrutiny for the outrageous error.



The hospital, facing anger and protests, had earlier sacked the two doctors in charge of the twins' case, AP Mehta and Vishal Gupta.



Survival in extreme pre-term births is rare, Max Healthcare said in a statement expressing grief over the baby's death.



The other twin was declared still-born after birth on November 30. The well-known private hospital had told the parents that the other baby needed critical medical care and had to be kept in an incubator. "The hospital said for three days it will cost Rs 1 lakh each and after that, it would cost Rs 50,000 each day, and he had to be kept for three months," a relative said.



But when the parents were debating the costs, they were told that he had died.



A three-member panel asked by the Delhi government to investigate says the hospital is guilty of not following rules while dealing with newborns.



The panel reports that the hospital failed to carry out ECG tracings to check if the child was alive. Electrocardiogram tracing or ECG tracing is a procedure to evaluate the heart.



