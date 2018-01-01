Foggy Start To New Year In Delhi; 400 Trains, 300 Flights Delayed The mercury dipped to a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, while it shot up to touch a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season's normal, the weather department said.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Year 2018: As of today, 56 trains arrived late, 20 rescheduled and 15 trains were cancelled (PTI) New Delhi: Delhi got off to a misty start on day one of the New Year as a thick blanket of fog descended on the national capital, forcing delay of 400 trains



The mercury dipped to a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius, while it shot up to touch a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season's normal, the weather department said.



The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 57 per cent, a MeT official said.



According to Railway's official data, as of December 31 midnight, 400 mail and express trains reached their destination late after getting delayed on account of fog.



As of today, 6:30 am, 56 trains arrived late, 20 were rescheduled and 15 trains were cancelled.



Trains including Patna Rajdhani Express, Poorva Express were 12 hours late, while Rewa Express and Magadh Express were running 11 hours behind schedule.



Over 300 flights were also delayed and eight cancelled as dense fog severely hampered visibility at the Indira Gandhi International airport here.



The weatherman has predicted similar conditions for tomorrow with a possibility of dense fog in the morning and early evening hours.



Yesterday, the minimum temperature had settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.



