News Channel Crew Shot At By Men On Motorcycle In Delhi, Car Hit

The crew of a news channel was allegedly targeted by two armed men on a bike early late Saturday night in Delhi.

The incident happened at around 1:30 am and no arrests have been made so far.

A reporter, a cameraperson and a driver of Hindi channel ABP News claimed that two men riding on a black Pulsar opened fire when they refused to stop by the road in central Delhi while they were on their way to cover a crime story.

Recounting the sequence of events, ABP News reporter Siddharth Purohit said: "A businesses man was murdered near Prasad Nagar area. We were going from Noida to Karol Bagh. No sooner we reached the Barapullah flyover and moved towards the Pragati Maiden area we saw two people on a black Pulsar near the Pragati Maidan turning."

The reporter said the man riding the bike showed a gun at his team and asked to stop the car. "They(the men on the bike) didn't say anything. My driver was stopping the car, and my cameraman and I told him to continue driving. The bikers opened fire in our direction when we drove away. The first shot hit the car door, second hit the window and the third missed."

The fire firing happened around 1:30 am. I called the PCR around 1:33 am and a patrol car came around 3:05 am.

The reporter alleged that a police patrol van was dispatched nearly two hours after he called the control room.

Delhi Police has registered a case over the incident and has suspended three policemen for "lack of prompt response".

In the @abpnewshindi incident on Barapulla, case has been registered immediately and several teams constituted to work on it. 3 policemen on picket duty suspended for lack of prompt response. Investigation transferred to Crime Branch. Senior officers closely supervising the case. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2019

The incident was not a result of some animosity. They were not wearing any helmets, the driver was driving the vehicle from one hand and was firing from another hand," the reporter said.

Mr Purohit also claimed that when they approached a police unit posted at a checkpost, they merely "clicked pictures and removed the barricades".