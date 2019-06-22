'Saw Blood, Heard Screams': Neighbours Of Delhi Tutor Who Killed Family

Upendra Shukla, a private tutor, killed his wife and three young children.

Neighbours of Upendra Shukla, a private tutor who allegedly killed his family on Saturday, said they had never seen him fighting with his wife.

Upendra Shukla killed his wife, their two-month-old daughter, five-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter by slitting their throats on Saturday, the police said.

Deepak Agarwal, 35, who runs a general store next to the building where the murders happened, said he had come to his shop Friday afternoon and "he looked completely normal.

"At around 6 am, someone heard the cries of Upendra Shukla's mother-in-law. He went up to the room and saw blood. He informed the police and they arrived about an hour later. They broke open the door and found the bodies of his wife and three children."

Bharat Mahlawat, 36, another neighbour of the man said, "We got to know that he had has killed his family. When we reached the spot, we saw that the blood coming out of his wife's throat. Her mother was there and she was screaming."

He added that the family was on good terms with the neighbours and he had never seen them fighting.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murders took place between 1 and 1.30 am. The police have seized the murder weapon and are continuing their investigation.