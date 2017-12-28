Nearly A Foot-Long Gap On The Busy Lajpat Nagar Flyover Exposing Millions Of Commuters Everyday

Traffic Alert

There is gap in joints on Lajpat Nagar Flyover from Ashram to Moolchand, two wheelers please avoid this route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 28, 2017

A massive 10-inch gap has appeared on the Lajpat Nagar flyover that connects South Delhi to Noida. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted an alert, asking commuters on two-wheelers to avoid the flyover.

The 7-kilometre distance between Ashram and Moolchand is one of the busiest flyovers in the capital. Reports suggest that the gap was first noticed nearly a year ago, when civic officials said it would be temporarily repaired with steel plates. Civic officials say gaps on flyovers may be seen in winter as temperature drops and metal plates contract.

Commuters say, 'it's like risking your life daily'. The gap has been increasing and is a major cause of slow traffic on the flyover and in recent past many accidents have reportedly happened there. Commuters further complain that, 'neither the Delhi Government nor the Centre that runs the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is bothered about repairing the gap on the flyover or safety of millions of commuters'.

This is not the first time that the Delhi Traffic Police has alerted citizens. Earlier also Delhi Traffic Police alerted citizens on social media about the disastrous situation.

No step has been taken so far either by the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi under BJP.