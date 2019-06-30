22 Fire Engines Rushed After Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Plastic Factory

Efforts are underway to put out the fire, a senior fire official said (Representational)

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the fire department, the information about the fire was received at 8.31 pm and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualties have been reported, it said.

Efforts are underway to put out the fire, a senior fire official said.

Further details are awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability