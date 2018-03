Murder-Accused In Delhi Climbs On Top Of 4-Storey Building To Evade Arrest

When they reached Patel Apartments in Sector 13 of Rohini, where Brijesh lived, they received information that he was also wanted in a case of kidnapping and murder registered at Begumpur police station, the officer said.

Police had a tough time in arresting an accused in a murder case, who perched dangerously on the top of a four-storey building in outer Delhi while trying to escape.Yesterday, a team of police personnel went to serve summons of Rohini Court to the accused Brijesh, 38, in connection with a case registered against him at Kanjhawala police station, additional DCP Rajender Singh Sagar said.As the policemen knocked on the door of the flat, he tried to escape and climbed on a fiber sheet installed on the wall of building, Mr Sagar said. Meanwhile, a team from Kanjhawala police station also reached there. The policemen asked Brijesh to come down but he refused. Later, fire services were informed and a team of District Disaster Management Authority also reached their to help the police in bringing Brijesh down, he saidAfter four hours, the accused was arrested, the police officer said.