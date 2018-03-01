Murder-Accused In Delhi Climbs On Top Of 4-Storey Building To Evade Arrest

Yesterday, a team of police personnel went to serve summons of Rohini Court to the accused Brijesh, 38, in connection with a case registered against him at Kanjhawala police station, additional DCP Rajender Singh Sagar said.
When they reached Patel Apartments in Sector 13 of Rohini, where Brijesh lived, they received information that he was also wanted in a case of kidnapping and murder registered at Begumpur police station, the officer said.As the policemen knocked on the door of the flat, he tried to escape and climbed on a fiber sheet installed on the wall of building, Mr Sagar said.
After four hours, the accused was arrested, the police officer said.