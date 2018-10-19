Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Outer Delhi Jungle

A skull has been found, but police said it will be difficult to identify the woman (Representational)

The decomposed body of a woman was found in jungles in outer Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Thursday.

The body was found on October 14, they said.

The lower portion of the body was highly decomposed and it is suspected it was dumped 15-20 days back in the jungles adjacent to the peripheral road connecting Mundka and Gurgaon, police said.

A skull has also been found, but police said it will be difficult to identify the woman since the upper portion of the body is missing.

Police suspect after killing the woman, her body must have been dumped there.

The body was found inside a gunny bag and parts of the body were scattered in the area, police said, adding they suspect that animals must have eaten the body.

Police suspect the age of the woman to be around 25. They are scanning through the profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and the body will be sent for post-mortem once they identify the dead woman, he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has written to police seeking details of the case within October 22.

The Commission has also alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

However, police do not suspect any sexual assault for now, the officer said.

