Mumbai-Bound Passenger Arrested With Two Live Bullets At Delhi Airport

Traveller was not allowed to board the flight and handed over to the Delhi Police (Representational)

A Mumbai-bound passenger has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying two live bullets in his baggage, an official said today.

An officer of the Central Industrial Security Force, deputed at terminal-1D of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger Mohd H Qureshi on Saturday, he said.

"Two live bullet rounds of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai," the official said.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

