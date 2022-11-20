More Women Than Men Candidates In Delhi Civic Body Election

AAP has 140 women candidates in MCD elections, followed by BJP and Congress with 137 and 134

A surfeit of women candidates is the highlight of the forthcoming elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with the total number of women candidates exceeding men.

According to Delhi State Election Commission, a total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray this time, including 382 independents, with 709 women and 640 men running for the post of councillors in 250 wards.

All the three major parties in the fray - BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress - have fielded a large number of women candidates for the 250-ward MCD, where 50 per cent, or 125 wards, are reserved for women.

Among the three major parties, AAP has the largest number of women candidates at 140, followed by the BJP and Congress with 137 and 134 candidates, respectively.

While AAP and the BJP have fielded candidates in all 250 wards, the nominations of three Congress candidates were cancelled due to technicalities. As a result, the party will now be fighting in 247 wards, instead of 250.

The common ground for rejection of nomination papers were incomplete nomination forms, incomplete section of proposers, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, covering candidates, non-submission of valid caste certificate, incomplete or invalid forms and no security deposit, the poll panel said.

Elections to MCD are scheduled to be held on December 4. Votes will be counted on December 7.

This is the first election of the municipal corporation since its reunification in May this year.