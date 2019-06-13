Killed Liquor Baron Ponty Chadha's Son Arrested At Delhi Airport

Monty Chadha is the director of Uppal-Chadha Hi-tech Developers Private Limited.

The son of Ponty Chadha, the liquor baron who was killed in a shootout six years ago, was arrested from the Delhi airport last night in connection with a cheating case.



Manpreet Singh Chadha aka Monty Chadha is accused of cheating people by making fake promises of giving flats at cheap prices.

He was leaving for Phuket in Thailand last night when he was arrested by the officials of the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

He is the director of Uppal-Chadha Hi-tech Developers Private Limited.

Monty Chadha will be produced before a local court today.

Ponty Chadha and his younger brother, who were allegedly involved in a property dispute, were killed in a shootout at a farmhouse in south Delhi on November 17, 2012.