Overcast Conditions In Delhi Bring Temperature Below 30 Degrees

Delhi's Palam observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 6.6 mm while 1.3 mm rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours.

Delhi | | Updated: June 29, 2018 11:48 IST
Monsoon hit Delhi a day before its scheduled arrival, ending a spell of intense heat.

New Delhi: 

Residents of Delhi today woke up to a cloudy morning with the temperature settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon arrived in the national capital yesterday and the weather forecast for today indicates a chance of rainfall.

Palam observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 6.6 mm while 1.3 mm rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am today was 74 percent.

"The skies will remain cloudy and there is possibility of thundershowers in various areas of the city later in the day," said an official of the department.

The official also said that the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature recorded was 24.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 35.2 degree Celsius.
 

