Overcast Conditions In Delhi Bring Temperature Below 30 Degrees

Monsoon hit Delhi a day before its scheduled arrival, ending a spell of intense heat.

Residents of Delhi today woke up to a cloudy morning with the temperature settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius.



Monsoon arrived in the national capital yesterday and the weather forecast for today indicates a chance of rainfall.



Palam observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 6.6 mm while 1.3 mm rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours.



According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am today was 74 percent.



