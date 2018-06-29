Overcast Conditions In Delhi Bring Temperature Below 30 Degrees

Residents of Delhi today woke up to a cloudy morning with the temperature settling at 27.9 degrees Celsius.
Monsoon arrived in the national capital yesterday and the weather forecast for today indicates a chance of rainfall.
Palam observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 6.6 mm while 1.3 mm rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours.
According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am today was 74 percent.
The official also said that the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius.