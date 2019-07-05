Monsoon Arrives In Delhi, Brings Relief From Searing Heat

Delhi monsoon: Delhi received 25 mm rainfall on Friday as monsoon arrived in the city

The national capital received rain today, marking the arrival of monsoon and bringing relief to residents from the searing peak summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi received 25 mm rainfall on Friday as monsoon arrived after a six-day delay - the onset of monsoon is usually complete in Delhi by June 29.

The IMD declared arrival of monsoon in Delhi at 8:30 am on Friday, said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the weather agency.

The wind that accompany monsoon has covered western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, east Haryana and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), he said.

Humidity level in Delhi rose 100 per cent on Friday, according to readings at the Safdarjung observatory. Another government weather station in south Delhi's Lodhi Road recorded 27.8 mm rainfall.

Rain in Delhi on Friday brought down temperature, bringing relief to residents from searing heat

The rain caused a dip in maximum temperature to 34.2 degree Celsius, two notches below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.9 degree Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office predicted light to moderate rain on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature are expected to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius, respectively.

Delhi saw rainfall on Thursday after a gap of 16 days. In June, Delhi recorded just 11.4 mm rainfall against the 30-year average of 55 mm, Mr Srivastava said.

Rainfall in July will be marginally lower than normal levels. Normally, 60 cm of rain is recorded from June 1 to September 30 in Delhi, he said.

Intermittent light rain are expected till July 10. Heavy rain are forecast after that, said Mahesh Palawat of private agency Skymet Weather.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability