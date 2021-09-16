Moderate Rain In Delhi; Weather Office Says Thundershowers Over Weekend

Strong surface winds also swept through Delhi during the day. (Representational)

Delhi received moderate rains today with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers over the weekend.

Strong surface winds also swept through the city during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 12.6 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM today.

"The city will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain thundershowers on Friday," an official of India Meteorological Department said.

Earlier in the day, the weather office issued an orange alert for today.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, the office said.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am today was 98 per cent while it stood at 87 percent at 5.30 PM, the weather office said.

According to the weather office, Wednesday's maximum temperature was 35.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The office said that Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400 mm mark.

At 403 mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944.

To put things into perspective, Delhi had received 404 mm rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period.

The figures are still evolving as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the month.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital gauged 648.9 mm of precipitation.

Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts in the country, and September 15, the city normally gets 614.3 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

