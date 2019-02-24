Misty Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature 11.8 Degrees

Delhi | | Updated: February 24, 2019 15:42 IST
he maximum temperature was 22.6 degree Celsius on Saturday


New Delhi: 

It was a misty Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy during the day and it will turn clear towards evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and humidity at 8.30 am was recorded to be 84 per cent.

The maximum temperature was 22.6 degree Celsius on Saturday, two notches below the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

