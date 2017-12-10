Mercury Drops To 7.6 Degrees Celsius In Delhi, Notch Below Season's Average

The national capital experienced a cold day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, said a Met department official.The humidity oscillated between 84 and 31 per cent.The Met office has forecast clear skies along with mist and shallow fog for today."Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday settled at 25.2 and 9.4 degrees Celsius.