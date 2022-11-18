Will Highlight BJP's 'Garbage Mismanagement' In Delhi: AAP Ahead Of Civic Polls

MCD polls: The AAP said it will highlight the BJP's "garbage mismanagement"

The AAP will display models of the three landfill sites in Delhi to highlight the BJP's "garbage mismanagement" during its 15-year-old governance of the civic body ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

On Friday, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai flagged off 35 campaign vehicles displaying miniature "garbage mountains" to highlight the alleged mismanagement.

Rai said, "People of Delhi should vote for the BJP if they want garbage and filth around them. If they want cleanliness and hygiene, they must vote for AAP.

"These (campaign) vehicles will expose the reality of the three garbage mountains to the people of Delhi. The BJP has been plundering Delhi for 15 years and did not spare a single 'mohalla' (neighbourhood) from its extortion racket." Exuding confidence for the high-stakes contest, Rai said Delhi was "unanimously raising its voice that it will oust the BJP after 15 years of its reign in MCD that has been synonymous with garbage mismanagement".

"From today, the people of Delhi can view these garbage mountains from their houses as the vehicles will move across the city. The idea is to raise awareness among Delhiites so that they take it upon themselves to bring a change in governance in the MCD," the AAP leader said.

Rai also backed Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah, whose office was sealed on Thursday night.

"Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission has brought many schemes into force. Out of frustration, they have given orders to seal the office of Jasmine Shah by making baseless allegations that he is also a spokesperson for the AAP," he said.

Shah, the vice-chairman of the Delhi government think tank, has been restricted from discharging his duties after his office was sealed. The facilities enjoyed by him have also been withdrawn following an order by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Friday.

Saxena has also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from his post over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes", official sources said.

"Sambit Patra is a spokesperson for the BJP despite holding the post of IRDC (India Tourism Development Corporation) chairman and yet his office is not sealed. This clearly shows that the BJP is completely flustered and they have no clue what to do.

"People of Delhi are asking the BJP what they have done in the past 15 years. People will take account of 15 years from the BJP and settle it for once and all." The high-stakes polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

