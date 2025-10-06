MBBS Student Alleges 'Friend' Drugged, Raped Her, Took Obscene Videos, Pics

An 18-year-old MBBS student has accused a 20-year-old man of drugging and raping her at a hotel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. The incident took place on September 9, officials said.

The woman, in her complaint, said that the accused - a fellow medical student - lured her to the 'Hotel Apple' under the pretext of friendship. Upon reaching, he allegedly drugged her and then sexually assaulted her. The woman also accused him of threatening to make her obscene pictures and videos viral - which he clicked during the crime.

The woman is a resident of Haryana's Jind. She has been living in the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College's hostel in Delhi's Rohini.

The police have filed a case based on the woman's complaint, officials said.

No arrests have been made so far, and the hunt is on to find the accused, they said.

