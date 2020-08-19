Married Man Kills Live-In Partner At Their Rented Delhi Residence: Police

Efforts are on to trace the missing accused, police said (Representational)

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim and her partner, identified as Kallu, were staying at a rented house and the incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.

The couple was in a relationship for the last three months and had been living together for a while now, police said.

She sustained a head injury, which the police suspect was caused when she was hit with a blunt object.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

Kallu, who is married and has children, is missing and efforts are on to trace him, police said, adding that the woman was employed with a private firm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)