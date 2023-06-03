Manish Sisodia's Wife Rushed To Hospital Before He Reached Home: Sources

Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia could not meet his ailing wife today after her health worsened, sources said.

The Delhi High Court yesterday allowed the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife - who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis - between 10 am and 5 pm today.

But before he could reach his house, Mr Sisodia's wife's health deteriorated and she had to be taken to a hospital immediately, sources said.

The AAP leader, widely seen to be Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's number two in the party, had sought bail citing his wife's health.

The court reserved its order on a separate regular bail request by Mr Sisodia.

Earlier this month, the high court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to allow video calls between Mr Sisodia and his ailing wife for an hour every alternate day.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected bail to Mr Sisodia, saying allegations against him linked to the Delhi liquor policy case were serious.

Mr Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, more than six months after a case was filed into the matter.

On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the same case, after hours of questioning at Tihar jail.

The Delhi government implemented the liquor policy in November 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.