Opposition's 'Grand Alliance' Just A Television Gimmick: Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday termed the proposed 'Grand Alliance' of opposition parties a television "gimmick", saying that only future will reveal what happens to opposition unity.

"How can we be a part of Grand Alliance? It is only a gimmick on television. Also, Grand Alliance is formed by supposedly major leaders," Mr Sisodia said in a show aired on a television channel.

"Nothing is fixed in politics. Only time will tell the future of this 'mahagathbandan'."

Talking about those who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said: "People have their own aspirations... Why is there a problem if political people have their own ambitions?"

Asked about the friction between the centre and the Delhi government, he said this was obvious when there was "such a government at the centre".

"We have no problems with the bureaucracy with whom we have been working for the last three years. The change and progress in Delhi has been possible only with the help of the bureaucracy," he said.

About AAP's performance, he said: "Today, the country's cheapest electricity is available in Delhi. That is how you run a government. We have worked on problems such as electricity, water and schools."