Manish Sisodia's 'Sukesh' Parallel To Slam Lt Governor Amid Flag Hoisting Row

AAP leaders have hit out at Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena amid the flag hoisting row

A massive row has erupted over Delhi's jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to let minister Atishi hoist the national flag this Independence Day. The General Administration Department under Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has termed Mr Kejriwal's decision "invalid" and said a decision on who will hoist the flag is awaited. The ruling AAP has described GAD's response as "petty politics" and said there should be no problem if an elected minister hoists the flag.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently met Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is in Tihar jail in connection with a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. Subsequently, Mr Rai asked GAD to make arrangements for the hoisting of the flag by Atishi Marlena in place of Mr Kejriwal.

The GAD, however, said Mr Kejriwal cannot authorise Ms Atishi to hoist the national flag on his behalf. In response to Mr Rai's letter, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the Chief Minister's direction is "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon".

Mr Kejriwal had also written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is this connection, but his office said they did not receive any communication. Tihar jail authorities later told Mr Kejriwal that his letter was an "abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and was not not sent to Mr Saxena.

GAD Cites "Stature"

The GAD has said that Independence Day and Republic Day are national events with supreme Constitutional sanctity, and any deviation or subjugation will not only undermine the sanctity associated with them but may also amount to statutory illegality.

"There are detailed laid down provisions for celebrating them as per the stature they deserve," it said, adding that another other authority cannot fill in the place of Delhi Chief Minister.

The GAD said it is coordinating with all departments concerned for Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal stadium and the matter of the Chief Minister's absence has been raised with higher authorities. "The issue has been brought to the notice of higher authorities, and a decision is awaited," it said in an official statement.

Manish Sisodia Slams 'Flag Politics'

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is out on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, has slammed there should be no problem with an elected minister hoisting the flag. "I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the Lieutenant Governor's office. The LG too promptly takes action on it. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the LG asks Tihar officials not to send it to him," said the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar has written several open letters, targeting AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal.

The Lieutenant Governor's office should have asked the Tihar Jail director general's office to send Chief Minister Kejriwal's letter, he said. "But, they have nothing to do with independence or the country. People like Sukesh are beloved to them."

Atishi told the media that the Lieutenant Governor is stopping Delhi's elected government from hoisting the government. "What can be a bigger dictatorship than this? We have to see if BJP is standing with democracy or dictatorship?" she asked.