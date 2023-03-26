'God Save Us': Delhi Hospital Draws Fire Over Video Of Havan In Building

The photo shows a priests performing a havan at what appears to be the hospital lobby.

A photograph showing a havan being conducted inside a Delhi hospital has gone viral on social media on Sunday, drawing criticism from several users.

The photo shared by Varghese K George, the resident editor of The Hindu, shows a group of four priests performing a havan at what appears to be the lobby of a hospital, as wheelchairs can be seen at the entrance gates.

“God save us. Inside the centrally air conditioned ⁦@ManipalHealth ⁩Hospital in Dwarka, accompanying a patient with breathing trouble,” the tweet read.

The post amassed nearly 600,000 views with some users questioning the hospital for allowing the ritual to be conducted inside its premises while others accused the hospital of flouting fire safety norms and risking the lives of its patients.

A few users also speculated that the hospital of disabling its smoke alarms so that the havan could be conducted. Users also shared concern about the smoke affecting the patients inside the hospital.

One user shared a similar image of a havan, claiming it was performed at the same hospital while India was battling the rise in Delta strain Covid cases in 2021.

The hospital in question, Manipal Hospital, has responded to the original tweet.