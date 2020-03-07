Man Who Pointed Gun At Delhi Cop Sent To 3 More Days In Police Custody

Shahrukh's four-day police custody ended on Saturday (File)

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed police three more days' custodial interrogation of Mohammed Shahrukh, who allegedly pointed a gun at a police head constable during the recent violence in the national capital's northeast.

Duty Magistrate Vijay Shri Rathore extended his police custody after he was produced before the judge at the end of his four-day remand period amidst high security late in the evening, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Shahrukh, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia during the clashes went viral on social media, was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. His four-day police custody ended on Saturday, officials said.

On Friday, the pistol that he pointed at a police official during the violence was recovered from his house.

After opening fire, he kept the pistol at home and fled from the city in a car, police said.

In the viral video, Shahrukh, a resident of northeast Delhi's Ghonda, could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

Police said after seeing himself on news channels following the incident, Shahrukh changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh before hiding at a friend's house in Shamli.