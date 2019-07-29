Man Tries To Enter Delhi Airport On Fake Ticket To See Parents Off

The man said he used a "cancelled" ticket to Hong Kong to enter the airport. (Representational)

A man was arrested at the Delhi Airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Sunday.

VS Mann was stopped by the security personnel late on Saturday when he was leaving the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

He was questioned as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, the official said.

The passenger told security personnel that he used a "cancelled" air ticket to Hong Kong for entering the terminal to see off his parents who were travelling abroad he said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules.

