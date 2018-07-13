Man Threatens To Jump Off 300-Feet Tall Crane In Delhi

Police are investigating how the man could be allowed inside the site and and get on top of the crane despite a security guard being posted there.

Delhi | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 13, 2018 17:11 IST
Standing on the 300-feet tall crane, the man set his shirt on fire and threw it to the ground.

New Delhi: 

A man climbed a 300-feet tall crane in Delhi last night and threatened to jump off the vehicle if anyone tried to reach him. The man was finally brought down after an operation that lasted till this morning.

The man reached a construction site at around 9 pm last night and climbed on top of the crane. Soon after, police and the fire brigade reached the post. When they tried to reach the man, he threatened to jump off the crane. 

Holding on to the railing of the crane, the man even set his shirt on fire and threw it to the ground.

Police are investigating how the man could be allowed inside the construction site and and get on top of the crane despite a security guard being posted at the site.
 

(With inputs from ANI)

