Father Jumps To Death, Child Found Crying Next To Mother's Body At Home

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera on Platform number 1.

A man from Gurugram jumped from a metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad this morning. The man was suspected of killing his wife and was in hiding after the alleged murder.

The man, identified as Gaurav Sharma, was living in a rented apartment in Gurugram's DLF area, the police said. The man, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, reached the Kaushambi Metro Station early morning around 10:30 am today. The man was on the run after allegedly killing his wife, Lakshmi Rawat, yesterday in their house in Gurgugram, the police said. Both had shifted to the current house around six months ago, PTI reported quoting the police.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera on Platform number 1, from where the train goes eastbound toward Vaishali, the last station on the Blue Line in Ghaziabad. The man is seen standing close to the railing of the platform. He crossed the railing and died by suicide, the police said.

The platform of the Kaushambi metro station is very close to a residential area and the man died on the spot after jumping from the platform. His body was found in the parking area in the service lane next to the metro station, with blood stains on the road.

The man, 23, reportedly killed his wife, but it is unclear what led to the murder. The Gurugram police found their one-year-old child crying next to their mother's body. The police had launched an operation to arrest him but the man was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, over 30 km away from Gurugram.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.