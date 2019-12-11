Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of His Children In Delhi: Police

The accused have been identified through CCTV footage, the police said. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men in front of his children in Delhi's Begampur area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Kumar. It is suspected that he was attacked over a monetary dispute, they said.

Mr Kumar was injured in an accident last year and had been staying at home ever since, the police said.

On Monday, he was at home with his daughter and son when three men barged inside and stabbed him on his shoulder, the police said. They fled soon after.

Mr Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they added.

Over a year ago, Mr Kumar had a fight with the accused persons over non-repayment of a loan he had taken from them, they said.

"We received information about the incident around 10:30 pm from the hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Begampur police station," a senior police officer said.

The accused, who were known to the victim, were identified after analysing CCTV footage, the police said.