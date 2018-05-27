Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case and it is suspected that the brutal killing was the fallout of personal enmity, they added.
A group of men, with their face covered and carrying swords, and sticks, arrived at JJ Colony, Shakarpur, last night, police said.
They attacked Rakesh after chasing him down, then damaged seven to eight motorcycles parked in the area and fled, police said.
Rakesh was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
Police are probing all the angles, including a love angle, behind the killing.