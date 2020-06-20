Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi After Fight Over Parking Spot: Police

Two accused have been arrested, police said (Representational)

A fight over parking spot in Delhi's Ashok Vihar took a violent turn as five men attacked and stabbed to death a 56-year-old man on Thursday. The man's wife and son have sustained injuries in the fight and have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

On Thursday night, Ashok Vihar police station received information about a quarrel in the area. The police rushed to the spot and took Ramesh Chand, his wife Veena Devi and son Yuvraj to BJRM hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Ramesh Chand was declared dead upon arrival by doctors at the hospital, the police officer said, adding the wife and son were later shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

In his statement to police, Yuvraj alleged that the quarrel started on the issue of parking a car in front of his house, police said.

Four brothers Ashu, Ishu, Ritesh and Abhishek and one Roshan attacked the family. Abhishek and Roshan have been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.