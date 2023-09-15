Man Stabbed To Death For Resisting Robbery Bid In Delhi: Cops

Police said there were no eyewitnesses (Representational)

A 50-year-old receptionist at a private firm was allegedly stabbed to death in the Sarita Vihar area here for resisting a robbery bid, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 9.24 pm. The victim who sustained a stab injury in the attack was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify the accused, police said, adding they are scanning the CCTV footage of the areas near the scene of the crime to establish the sequence of events.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Deo, they received a Police Control Room call regarding a man being stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone.

"Police reached the spot and the victim, identified as Kanai Malik (50) was shifted to hospital with a stab wound, who later died at 11 pm," DCP Deo said.

On enquiry with locals, it came to the fore that the victim worked as a receptionist in a firm at DLF Tower B, Jasola Vihar, as per the police.

Police said there were no eyewitnesses but as per information reaching out to them, it was revealed that the victim was stabbed for resisting the attempt by the accused to rob his mobile phone.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code at Sarita Vihar Police Station.

