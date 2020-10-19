Man Stabbed During Argument Over 6-Year-Old Defecating In Public: Delhi Police

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused and his aides, the police said (Representational)

A man stabbed his neighbour in the chest with a knife on Monday after an argument over a six-year-old boy defecating in the open in southeast Delhi, the police said.

Dilawar, 26, has suffered stab injuries but is stated to be stable. His mother and father were also injured while trying to end the fight between Dilawar, Shiva and his associates, they said.

The incident happened in Vijay Camp in Jal Vihar area near Lajpat Nagar.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention on the statement of Rafiq and efforts are being made to arrest Shiva and his associates," said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

