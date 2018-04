A man allegedly beat his wife to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday. The accused, identified as Vinod, 42, smashed Savita's head multiple times with a hammer. The entire incident was witnessed by the couple's three children.Vinod apparently fled the spot after the children aged 15, 14 and 13 raised an alarm and informed the neighbours. The 38-year-old woman was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.The children later told the police that their parents often engaged in fights adding that their father used to thrash their mother. They said this was just another one of such fights."We have registered a case over the matter and are on the lookout for the accused," the police said.