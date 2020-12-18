Man Shot At After Quarrel Over Serving Of Omelette In Delhi: Police

The victim and the accused along with his associates were at a shop selling omelettes at Chitli Qabar chowk when an argument broke out, the police said.

Man Shot At After Quarrel Over Serving Of Omelette In Delhi: Police

The victim is being treated at a hospital: Police (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 27-year-old man was shot at by a person following a quarrel between them over serving of omelette at a food joint in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Thursday.

Nafees, a resident of Rakab Ganj area sustained a gunshot injury in his right thigh and is out of danger. The incident took place on late Wednesday night, police said.

Senior police official (central) Sanjay Bhatia, the victim and the accused along with his associates were at a shop selling omelettes at Chitli Qabar chowk when an argument broke out between the two sides over who would be served first.

Later, when the victim was going to his house, the group approached him and one of them fired in the air and then shot at the victim twice, he said.

Newsbeep

Nafees was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated, he added.

Four empty shells have been recovered from the scene of the crime, police said, adding a case has being registered and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Comments
man shot over quarrelDelhi man shotomelette

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india