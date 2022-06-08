Man Refuses To Give Rs 10 For Cigarette, Stabbed To Death By 4 In Central Delhi: Cops

A man was stabbed to death in central Delhi over a fight for Rs 10 for a cigarette (Representational)

A man was stabbed to death in Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area by a group of boys after a fight broke out over Rs 10 for a cigarette.

The man who was killed was identified as Vijay, while the accused were identified as Ravi, Jatin, Sonu Kumar and Ajay.

A case has been registered for murder under relevant sections of the law after the police got the information about the incident on June 6, and all the accused were arrested in the case, according to the police.

A forensic examination was done after which the body was handed over to the man's family.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and informers, all four accused namely Ravi, Jatin, Sonu Kumar and Ajay were arrested," said the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police central Shweta Chauhan, the accused disclosed during the investigation that on June 5 they had an argument with the man who was killed over a cigarette.

"Sonu (one of the accused) who lives in the same vicinity as Vijay (the man who was killed), asked Vijay to give him Rs 10 for a cigarette. On refusal, an argument broke out which led to a fight resulting in the stabbing of the man by Sonu and his accomplices," the police said.

More details awaited.



