Man Planned Minor Boy's Murder After Watching Crime Show: Delhi Police

Police said the man first strangled the minor boy and threw the body in a pond. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor boy in order to marry his mother, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bittu, a resident of Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines. He planned the kidnapping and the murder inspired by crime serial CID, they said.

Police said the man first strangled the minor boy and threw the body in a pond. However, when he saw the body was afloat and was visible, he tried to burn it but was unsuccessful as it was wet. He then put it in a plastic bag and threw it again in the pond, they said.

Police said on November 28, a woman lodged a missing report of her minor son.

Initially, it was found that there was a dispute over the custody of the child between his parents who were living separately.

The parents of dead were interrogated but no clue was found about the missing boy. The CCTV footage of the area was analyzed, but the victim's movement could not be ascertained through them, police said.

On Thursday, a highly decomposed body of a boy was recovered from a pond in Maidan Garhi Village. The parents of victim were called to identify the body, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the name of a man known to the mother of victim cropped up, police said.

"Police apprehended and interrogated him. The accused revealed that he was attracted to the mother of minor boy since childhood and wanted to marry her, but her parents had married her off to another man," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Though depressed, Bittu remained in love even after the woman's marriage, police said.

Two years ago, the parents of the minor boy started living separately due to a matrimonial dispute between them. The woman started living at her parent's house, the DCP said.

Bittu again got an opportunity to come close to the woman and started sending food and other items to the woman through her son.

He also became very friendly with the minor boy, police said.

Bittu asked the woman to marry him, but she refused due to her son. Bittu used to watch CID and inspired by some events shown there, he planned to kidnap and kill the boy to marry the woman, Mr Thakur said.

On November 28, he saw the boy going towards the market. He called him and took him to a jungle to eat berry, police said.

Bittu took him to a jungle in Maidan Garhi area and strangled him and threw the dead body in the pond, police said.

He immediately came back to the house of woman and also helped her in searching the boy.

Next day, he again went to the jungle. He noticed that the body was visible in the pond, following which he again took the dead body in the jungle and tried to burn it. However, he was not successful in doing that as the body was wet. So he hid the body under some stones. He again went to the jungle and removed the clothes and shoes of dead. He put the body in a plastic bag and threw it in the pond, police added.