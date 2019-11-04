Man Opens Fire Outside Delhi Office Of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans: Police

According to the police, the accused was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident.

Delhi | | Updated: November 04, 2019 20:26 IST
No one was present inside the office at the time of the firing. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

A man allegedly fired two to three rounds outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi's Rohini area in the evening today, the police said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas, who seemed to be in his 50s, could be seen firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, they said.

According to the police, the man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire.

No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired, one of which hit its glass door, a senior police officer said.

The suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, the police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him.



