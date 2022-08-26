Delhi Man On Bike Slips While Avoiding Dog, Gets Hit By Truck, Dies: Cops

The man died due to a head injury and no helmet was found at the spot, police said. (Representational)

A 24-year-old helper-cum-cook at a five-star hotel died when he was hit by a pickup van after he slipped while trying to avoid hitting a dog in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, they said.

Police said they received information around 11.29 pm on Thursday about a motorcyclist found in an injured condition on Pusta Road.

People at the spot said that the victim slipped while trying to avoid hitting a street dog, they said.

The man was then hit by a passing pickup van. He received injuries on his head and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A crime team visited the spot was analysing CCTV cameras installed there, he said, adding a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wazirabad police station.

The man died due to a head injury and no helmet was found at the spot, police said, adding the investigation is underway.

The victim was unmarried and worked as a helper-cum-cook in Leela Hotel near Karkardooma Court for the past one year. His father works in the kitchen of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital hospital here, the police added.