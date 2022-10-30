Delhi Man Stabbed 12 Times In Gory Killing, No Arrests Yet

A 35-year-old man was stabbed a dozen times in West Delhi last week. (Representational)

Waiting for a bus in the heart of Delhi two nights before Diwali, he was stabbed nearly a dozen times till his guts poured out. The killers fled with his belongings and, more than one week later, remain at large.

Harsh Chaudhary, 35, was a resident of Delhi's Moti Nagar. He worked at a tile factory in Paschim Vihar.

According to Harsh's family, on the night of October 22, after he finished work, he was waiting at the Multan Nagar bus stop when he was attacked by a gang of men.

They stabbed him savagely to the point his intestines came out. They then took off with his phone and wallet.

The police rushed Harsh to the hospital, but he died during treatment.

Harsh's family said they were waiting for him all night and were not informed of the incident until the next day.

On finding out about Harsh, they went to the hospital immediately.

He is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Harsh was the sole breadwinner of his family. His neighbours described him as a helpful man, well-liked by the community.

His distraught family demands justice.

The police have filed a case, but none of the accused has been arrested yet.

There were no CCTV cameras at the location of the incident.

The police, however, say they have found some surveillance footage in a nearby area in which two of the accused are seen fleeing.

Efforts are on to identify the accused based on the CCTV recordings.

