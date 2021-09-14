Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Raj Park: Police

As per the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night.

The man died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan in the house, police said. (Representational)

A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife in the Raj Park Police Station area of Delhi, the police informed.

The accused has been identified as Hemant.

During a quarrel that night, Hemant allegedly killed his wife and died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan in the house, the police added.

A police complaint was filed after the couple's children saw their bodies.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

