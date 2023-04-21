Man Kills Live-In Partner In Delhi, Throws Body 12 Km Away Outside A House

The police said the accused's sister helped the duo hide the body with her scarf.

A 25-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her live-in partner in northeast Delhi, and her body was dumped 12 km away outside a house, the police said.

On April 12, the cops were informed late at night about a body found outside a house. No injury marks were found on the woman's body, and it was later taken for a post-mortem where the doctors found strangulation as the cause of death, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Tirkey said.

The woman, identified as Rohina, was living with her partner Vineet and the man and the woman eloped four years ago. The cops said the woman was pressuring the man for marriage, and they suspect that on April 12, the two fought over the issue, and the man strangled Rohina to death.

In the evening, Vineet called his friend to dump the body, the police said. A team of over 50 cops was formed to probe the incident.

Surveillance footage in the nearby area was scanned, where two men were seen with the woman's body on a bike. The cops traced their bike through CCTV footage, at least 12 to 13 Km away. In the video, a man was carrying the woman's body on his shoulder, and his sister, Parul, was walking behind him.

The cops started a hunt to arrest the accused. On April 20, Parul, along with her two children, vacated the house she was living in. Through CCTV videos, the investigation team traced her movement. The woman had hired a horse cart, which was found near the Loni border, which helped the cops to arrest her in east Delhi.

The cops said Parul confessed to being an accomplice in the crime. A search is on to arrest Vineet and his friend.

According to the police, Vineet and his father were serving life imprisonment in a 2019 murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The accused was out on bail since November last year.

